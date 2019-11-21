Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Randolph H. "Andy" Andrews Sr.

Randolph H. "Andy" Andrews Sr. Obituary
Randolph “Andy” H. Andrews, Sr., age 98, of Aldan, PA, passed away Nov.15, 2019. Loving husband of the late Helen K. Andrews (nee DeLong) and father of the late Jeanne Ingrid Andrews. He is survived by sons Randolph H. Andrews Jr., Joseph R. Andrews, Kevin L. Andrews, Timothy J. Andrews and sister Lorraine Dulio, plus seven grand children, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was a kind and gentle man, loving father, a disabled Army Veteran. He was the “salt of the earth.” Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday December 7, 11 AM, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 Springfield Rd. Springfield PA 19064, and to his Funeral Service 12 PM in the Funeral Home. Int. Private
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019
