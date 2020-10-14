1/1
Ray Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Montgomery went into the presence of his beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 13, 2020, at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sentrilla (Cindy), daughter Sue (Eric) Meyer, sons Terry (Leslie) and Mark (Sherri). He also became a father to his nephew, Paul Wadlinger, and niece, Janell Wadlinger. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, Nicole Paoli (Tim), Lisa Tice (Josh), Isla Meyer, Matthew, Timothy, Ryan, Aidan, and Mikayla Montgomery, Shawn and Brandon Malone, and a great granddaughter Violet Sentrilla Paoli. Brother Frank Montgomery. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Martha (Nee Lister) Montgomery, Brother Joseph, and sisters Martha Scott, and Carolyn Wadlinger. Ray graduated from Yeadon High School in 1943. He was employed by Baldwin Locomotive before entering the Army Air Corps, where he was a tail gunner on a B-29 crew stationed in Guam. When the war was over, his crew dropped food and supplies to the prisoners of war in Japan. He was employed briefly by Railway Express before working for Bell Telephone/Verizon for 41 yrs as a PBX repairman. He attended Tenth Presbyterian Church from infancy and became a deacon there. After moving to Thornbury Township, he transfered membership to Covenant Presbyterian Church, now Meadowcroft, and became a deacon and elder. Taking care of the church property became his new occupation after retirement. Visitation will be held on Saturday Oct. 17, in Meadowcroft Presbyterian Church, 1255 S. Westtown Rd. West Chester, Pa. 19382, Covid-19 restrictions will be followed, from 9:15-10:15 at church. Services and Interment Private. Contributions to Meadowcroft Presbyterian Church are preferred. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:15 - 10:15 AM
Meadowcroft Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved