Ray Montgomery went into the presence of his beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 13, 2020, at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sentrilla (Cindy), daughter Sue (Eric) Meyer, sons Terry (Leslie) and Mark (Sherri). He also became a father to his nephew, Paul Wadlinger, and niece, Janell Wadlinger. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, Nicole Paoli (Tim), Lisa Tice (Josh), Isla Meyer, Matthew, Timothy, Ryan, Aidan, and Mikayla Montgomery, Shawn and Brandon Malone, and a great granddaughter Violet Sentrilla Paoli. Brother Frank Montgomery. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Martha (Nee Lister) Montgomery, Brother Joseph, and sisters Martha Scott, and Carolyn Wadlinger. Ray graduated from Yeadon High School in 1943. He was employed by Baldwin Locomotive before entering the Army Air Corps, where he was a tail gunner on a B-29 crew stationed in Guam. When the war was over, his crew dropped food and supplies to the prisoners of war in Japan. He was employed briefly by Railway Express before working for Bell Telephone/Verizon for 41 yrs as a PBX repairman. He attended Tenth Presbyterian Church from infancy and became a deacon there. After moving to Thornbury Township, he transfered membership to Covenant Presbyterian Church, now Meadowcroft, and became a deacon and elder. Taking care of the church property became his new occupation after retirement. Visitation will be held on Saturday Oct. 17, in Meadowcroft Presbyterian Church, 1255 S. Westtown Rd. West Chester, Pa. 19382, Covid-19 restrictions will be followed, from 9:15-10:15 at church. Services and Interment Private. Contributions to Meadowcroft Presbyterian Church are preferred. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com