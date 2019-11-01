|
|
Ray P. Burke, 90, of Boothwyn passed away on Wednesday, October 30th 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen T. Burke in 2010. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Hunter; grandson, Kevin Breckinridge; great-grandchildren, Shane and Tori. His funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 4th at 10:30 am at St. John Fisher Church 4225 Chichester Ave. Boothwyn, Pa. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30 in church. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, Pa. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 2, 2019