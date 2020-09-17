1/
Raymond C. Dowd
Raymond C. Dowd 65 of Hemet, CA, formerly of Woodlyn, PA, passed away August 21, 2020. Ray was born in Chester, PA on January 6, 1955. He was a 1972 graduate of Ridley High School and in September of 1972 he joined the United States Air Force. He had assignments in the US, Okinawa Japan and the Middle East. He did a tour of duty in the Gulf War (Desert Storm 1990-91) He retired from the Air Force in October 1992 with the rank of Master Sergeant. Ray was a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Florence Sylvester. He was also predeceased by his wife Sharon who passed away in November 2018. Surviving are his daughter Trayce and her husband Scott and 2 grandsons, Ty & Ethan of CA, His 2 stepsons David (Leeann) and Chris of CA. Also surviving are his sisters Tracie (Steve) of PA and Beth (Jim) of VA He was loved and will be missed.

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
