Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Florence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Ernest Florence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Ernest Florence Obituary
Raymond Ernest Florence, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 in Port Charlotte Florida. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on February 2, 1942 to Ernest Florence and Anna (Walco) Florence. He raised his family in West Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park Neighborhood, moving to Paoli, Pa later in life and finally retiring in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 39 years Ann (McCurdy), his son Raymond Florence Jr. and his brother Ernest Joseph Florence. Raymond was a 1960 graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He retired from Verizon after 40+ years of service. Raymond enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed his time fishing or cruising on his boat. He is survived by his daughter, Renee Healy (Patrick), and his daughter-in-law, Daphne Florence; his brother John Florence (Caroline) and his eight grandchildren, Sinead, Ava, Fiona, Patrick, Moira, Chara, Anna and Ronan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Denis Church, 2410 St. Denis Lane, Havertown Pa. Visitation will be held from 10-11a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Denis Cemetary.
Published in The Daily Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.