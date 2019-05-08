|
Raymond Ernest Florence, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 in Port Charlotte Florida. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on February 2, 1942 to Ernest Florence and Anna (Walco) Florence. He raised his family in West Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park Neighborhood, moving to Paoli, Pa later in life and finally retiring in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 39 years Ann (McCurdy), his son Raymond Florence Jr. and his brother Ernest Joseph Florence. Raymond was a 1960 graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He retired from Verizon after 40+ years of service. Raymond enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed his time fishing or cruising on his boat. He is survived by his daughter, Renee Healy (Patrick), and his daughter-in-law, Daphne Florence; his brother John Florence (Caroline) and his eight grandchildren, Sinead, Ava, Fiona, Patrick, Moira, Chara, Anna and Ronan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Denis Church, 2410 St. Denis Lane, Havertown Pa. Visitation will be held from 10-11a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Denis Cemetary.
Published in The Daily Times on May 10, 2019