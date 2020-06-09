Raymond Eugene Subers
1936 - 2020
Raymond Eugene Subers, age 83, passed away peacefully at home in Kennett Square, PA, surrounded by loving family on June 6, 2020. Predeceased by his wife and love of his life, Mary (nee Govan) and his son Raymond (JeriBeth). Ray is survived by sons Ronald J. Subers (Lisa), Gary R. Subers (Renee), Glenn E. Subers and twelve grandchildren. Last surviving child of six born to Walter and Marie Subers, Ray attended Sharon Hill High, graduated Drexel University and became a commissioned Army officer. Even after his honorable discharge, he was always an Army man. Ray owned and operated S&S Remodeling Contractors, Brookhaven, PA for nearly sixty years, a business he started with his father and brothers. He was a man of great faith and a dedicated member of St. Cornelius Church, Chadds Ford, PA. He loved the “seashore” and spent countless summers there making memories with family and friends. Funeral will be private. Donations in Ray’s memory can be made to Unbound, Kansas City, MO, an organization through which he provided monthly support for a young boy in Columbia. www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
I loved my Dad very much. He had a kind heart, was always willing to help others in need and loved his family and friends. He enjoyed a wonderful life with my Mom until she passed 15 years ago and even after best he could still enjoying his family. He was a man of heartfelt integrity. He will be missed. Ron
Ron Subers
Son
