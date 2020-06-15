Raymond F. Hummel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond F. Hummel, 63 Family Man and Proud Teamster Raymond F. Hummel, 63 of Norwood, PA, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020. He worked for US Roofing Corp for 39 years. Ray was predeceased by his parents Tom & Marge (Whilden) Hummel. Ray was the devoted husband of Susan (Lee) Hummel for 45 years, loving father of Amy (Bob) Saunders and Raymond P. Hummel. Proud grandfather of Bobby, Matthew and Zachary. He is also survived by his brothers Thomas, Michael (Betty), David (Gail), and was a devoted brother-in-law and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday June 18, 2020 9:30am St. Gabriel Church, 233 Mohawk Ave. Norwood, PA 19074 and to his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM in the Church. Burial private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved