Raymond F. Hummel, 63 Family Man and Proud Teamster Raymond F. Hummel, 63 of Norwood, PA, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020. He worked for US Roofing Corp for 39 years. Ray was predeceased by his parents Tom & Marge (Whilden) Hummel. Ray was the devoted husband of Susan (Lee) Hummel for 45 years, loving father of Amy (Bob) Saunders and Raymond P. Hummel. Proud grandfather of Bobby, Matthew and Zachary. He is also survived by his brothers Thomas, Michael (Betty), David (Gail), and was a devoted brother-in-law and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday June 18, 2020 9:30am St. Gabriel Church, 233 Mohawk Ave. Norwood, PA 19074 and to his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM in the Church. Burial private.



