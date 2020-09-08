1/1
Raymond F. Tini Sr.
Raymond F. Tini Sr., 89, of Brookhaven formerly of Chester Pa, passed away on Friday September 4, surrounded by his loving family. Ray was raised in Chester and was employed by Ford Motor Co., Baldt Anchor and Chester Upland School District. Raymond’s greatest joy was spending time with his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Raymond was born in Coaldale, Pa, and was the son of the late Geatano and Lena (Palucci) Tini, husband of the late Agnes (Jusiewicz) Tini, and brother of the late William Tini Sr, Alfonso Tini, John Tini, Cecelia Viscuso, Emily DellaQuilla, Olga Hefner and Theresa Guyer. Survivors: Beloved Children: Raymond (Janet) Tini and Barbara Hoeger. Sister: Elizabeth Neff. Grandchildren: Melissa (Torian) Parisi, Joel (Elizabeth) Hoeger, John J Hoeger. Cherished Great Grandchildren: Aiden & Madison Hoeger, and Torian Jr & Salvatore Parisi. Visitation: Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:30am-11:15am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Friday, September 11 at 11:30 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. In Lieu of Flowers: Memorial donations may be made to Crozer Hospice at 200 W Sproul Road Springfield, PA 19064. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


