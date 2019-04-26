Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Raymond H. Burkle, age 87, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away on April 22, 2019 at his home. Mr. Burkle retired from Trans World Airlines after 44 years of service. He served proudly in the United States Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, his son Gary (Sue), and his daughter, Sheri Ryan (Dennis), his grandchildren, Ashley Purcell, Greg DePutron, Michelle Gunther, Raymond H. Burkle, and Stephanie DePutron, and seven great grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., where a Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. To send condolences, visit: gebhartfuneralhomes.com 302-798-7726
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019
