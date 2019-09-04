Home

Raymond J. Maculley

Raymond J. Maculley Obituary
Raymond J. Maculley, 87 of Norwood, PA, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. He was a graduate of Chester High School and attended PMC College (now Widener). Ray is a veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 64 years; daughter Kathleen (Ed) and sons Steven (Kim) and James (Julie). Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and his sister Isabelle Barker. Visitation 10-11:00 AM with service at 11am Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service LTD, 202 S. Chester Pk., Glenolden, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to American Parkinsons Disease Assoc., 1 Medical Center. Blvd., Upland, PA 19013 Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019
