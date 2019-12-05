Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Raymond Keith Logue

Raymond Keith Logue Obituary
Mr. Raymond Keith Logue, 65, passed away on November 22, 2019 at the Crozer-Keystone Residence at Taylor Hospital after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Keith was a resident of Springfield for many years. He was a 1973 graduate of Springfield High School (Delco) and also attended Delaware County Community College. Keith was a resident of Boyertown, PA for the last 35 years. He was a nuclear power technician at the Limerick Generating Station in Limerick, PA for 35 years. Keith was devoted to his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He had varied hobbies and interests including being an avid fisherman, vacations with family, reading, especially Steven King and science fiction, and all types of movies and music. He was also known for enjoying a good beer with a cigar. He is survived by his mother, Mary A. (nee Lentz) Logue; one brother, Craig (Kim) Logue; one sister, Cindy (Jim) Davison; one niece, Jessica (Jon) Patton, and three nephews, Adam Powell, Zachary Logue, and Nicholas Logue. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Logue, and a niece, Rebecca Davison. A Celebration of Life will be held for Keith on December 28 at noon at Liberty Union Bar & Grill, 325 Simpson Drive, Chester Springs, PA. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Boyertown Area Multi-Service Inc., 200 W. Spring St., Boyertown, PA 19512 or to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019
