Raymond L. McConemy of Lima Estates in Media, PA (formerly of Wilmington, DE) passed away on April 22 at Riddle Hospital following a valiant battle against Covid-19 with complications. He was 88 years old. Ray will be dearly missed by Peggy, his loving wife of 63 years; daughters Margaret (James) O’Boyle of Wilmington, DE and Linda (Pete) Fielding of Mechanicsville, VA; grandchildren Patrick and Ryan O’Boyle and Kate Fielding; and sisters Lois Wieder of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Jean (Donald) Kirk of Fairport, NY. Service will be scheduled once Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lima Estates Samaritan Fund, 411 N. Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. For full obituary, please visit https://www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.