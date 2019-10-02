|
Raymond Moise, 67, of Wallingford passed away on Oct. 1, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital. Raymond was born in Philadelphia to Alfred and Eleanor (Duffey) Moise. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Minor Seminary in Princeton, NJ. Raymond was an active Realtor and broker for Century 21 Calderon Bros./Alliance and held various positions on the County Board of Realtors. He enjoyed sports on the porch and the “Wallingford Poker Club” with friends. The most important thing to Raymond was his family. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Annette. Raymond is survived by his wife, Rose Ann (Calderoni) Moise; his sons Raymond Jr. (Nicki) and Daniel (Christopher McAdams); grandsons Logan and Ryan; his sisters Marie, Theresa and Donna and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:00 AM in St. John Chrysostom Church at 617 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford. Friends may call on the family at the church on Friday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 pm and on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 AM. His interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory and donations of blood and blood products can be made to the American Red Cross. www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 3, 2019