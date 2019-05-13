Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Brode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ann Brode

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca Ann Brode Obituary
Rebecca Ann Brode, age 77, passed away on May 10, 2019 at her home. Born in Derry, PA, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Cyril Frey and Mabel Anna Nein Frey. She was the beloved wife of the late Willliam Eugene Brode, Sr.; father of Beth Ann Brode, William Brode (Deborah) and the late Lenora Brode (Peter Kipple); grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 2; sister of Franklin “Bud” Frey (the late Rita), Ruth Roote and the late James Frey (Fannie). A Viewing will be from 6 until 8 PM with a Service at 8PM on Thu. May 16, 2019 at the Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Burial will be private in Birch Hill Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now