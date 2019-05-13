|
|
Rebecca Ann Brode, age 77, passed away on May 10, 2019 at her home. Born in Derry, PA, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Cyril Frey and Mabel Anna Nein Frey. She was the beloved wife of the late Willliam Eugene Brode, Sr.; father of Beth Ann Brode, William Brode (Deborah) and the late Lenora Brode (Peter Kipple); grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 2; sister of Franklin “Bud” Frey (the late Rita), Ruth Roote and the late James Frey (Fannie). A Viewing will be from 6 until 8 PM with a Service at 8PM on Thu. May 16, 2019 at the Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Burial will be private in Birch Hill Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019