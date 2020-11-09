1/
Regina A. Conti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina A. Conti, of Haverford, passed peacefully on November 3, 2020 in Plymouth Meeting, PA. She was born the daughter of Frank and Regina Anne DiRemigio (nee Ayres), on May 9, 1946 in Upper Darby, PA. Regina was a longtime employee at the Sacred Heart Parish in Manoa working there for 35 years. She is survived by her loving Husband, Richard; children: Lisa, Christopher, Faith, Drew, and Matthew; and 9 grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM with a memorial service to immediately follow at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 110 N. Manoa Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. Interment will take place at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. In lieu of flowers, donations in Regina’s honor can be made to the Sacred Heart Parish www.sacredheartmanoa.org. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc., 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved