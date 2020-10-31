1/2
Regina Theresa (Eells) Dreyer, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29 th , 2020, at the age of 92. Regina was born in February 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to William and Helen (McCarthy) Eells. On October 23, 1948, she married the love of her life, William Dreyer. They raised nine wonderful children, three sons and six daughters. Regina absolutely loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were truly her pride and joy. She had a passion for cooking, reading, dancing, and her faith. She was a devout Catholic and inspired faith in all her children. She was also an avid music lover, especially Frank Sinatra. She was known for her quick wit, infectious laugh, warm hugs, and sharp mind. Regina was the ultimate matriarch and caretaker. She would do anything for her family, whether it was cooking a luscious meal, making a beautiful bed, or being the Mary Poppins of grandmothers (caring for the newest grandchild and even the parents of the newborn). Regina was preceded in death by her father, William, mother, Helen, husband, William, and her seven siblings. She is survived by her nine children, Margaret (Edmund), Regina (Frank), William, Joseph (Ann), Thomas, Kathryn (Kevin), Helen (Patrick), Frances (Barry), Patricia (Richard), 20 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-11:00 AM Monday, November 2, 2020 at St Anastasia Church Radnor Rd & West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower Manor Nursing Home, 1201 Springfield Rd, Darby, PA 19023 or to Autism Speaks at https://www.autismspeaks.org/ Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

