|
|
Regina Marie Glackin (nee Williamson), age 82, of Colwyn on February 4, 2019. Cherished mother of Richard and Raymond Glackin, Diane Reilly, and the late Donald Glackin. Loving grandmother of 3 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Regina was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was retired from ACME markets where she worked as a cashier for many years. She was an avid Phillies fan and a longtime member of the Colwyn Seniors Club. Services and Interment are private. Contributions to the , 250 Williams Street, NW, Atlanta GA, 30303-1002 in Regina’s name would be appreciated. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2019