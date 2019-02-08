Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Regina Marie Glackin (nee Williamson), age 82, of Colwyn on February 4, 2019. Cherished mother of Richard and Raymond Glackin, Diane Reilly, and the late Donald Glackin. Loving grandmother of 3 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Regina was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was retired from ACME markets where she worked as a cashier for many years. She was an avid Phillies fan and a longtime member of the Colwyn Seniors Club. Services and Interment are private. Contributions to the , 250 Williams Street, NW, Atlanta GA, 30303-1002 in Regina’s name would be appreciated. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2019
