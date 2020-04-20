Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Olivia Clements

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Olivia Clements Obituary
Regina Olivia Clements, 86, of Secane, PA passed away peacefully at home, on April 18, 2020. Regina was born in Philadelphia, graduated West Catholic High School, retired from ConRail and was a loving wife of the late Robert L. Clements and loving mother to the late Christine Clements Jacobs Timlin and loving grandmother to the late Bobby. Survivors: Her 3 children Robert “Bobby”(Colleen) Clements, Jennifer (the late Phil) Auge and Andrea Smith. Her 9 grandchildren Matt, Philip, Samantha, Emily, Zachary and 2 great grandchildren Noah and a future grandson on the way. Proud sister to 8 surviving siblings Patricia (Aldo) Concordia, Joseph (Virginia) Rush, Patrick (Joan) Rush, Jim (Barbara) Rush, Mary (Mace) Markey, Tom Rush, Dan (Katherine) Rush, and Sue (Joe) Cirigliano. Contributions can be made in her honor (Regina O Clements) to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 http://www.stjude.org/ Services private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -