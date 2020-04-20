|
|
Regina Olivia Clements, 86, of Secane, PA passed away peacefully at home, on April 18, 2020. Regina was born in Philadelphia, graduated West Catholic High School, retired from ConRail and was a loving wife of the late Robert L. Clements and loving mother to the late Christine Clements Jacobs Timlin and loving grandmother to the late Bobby. Survivors: Her 3 children Robert “Bobby”(Colleen) Clements, Jennifer (the late Phil) Auge and Andrea Smith. Her 9 grandchildren Matt, Philip, Samantha, Emily, Zachary and 2 great grandchildren Noah and a future grandson on the way. Proud sister to 8 surviving siblings Patricia (Aldo) Concordia, Joseph (Virginia) Rush, Patrick (Joan) Rush, Jim (Barbara) Rush, Mary (Mace) Markey, Tom Rush, Dan (Katherine) Rush, and Sue (Joe) Cirigliano. Contributions can be made in her honor (Regina O Clements) to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 http://www.stjude.org/ Services private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2020