Reginald J. McNamara, age 87, of Glenolden, passed away on May 26, 2019. He served in the Army and was a proud Korean War veteran. Beloved husband of the late Barbara M. McNamara and predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. Dear father of Monica Gasiorowski (Edward), Michael McNamara, and the late Patrick John McNamara. Also survived by his granddaughter, Kathleen (Christopher) St. Jacques, great grandson, Alexander Patrick and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday from 9:30 a.m. till 10:15 a.m. at the Church of St. Madeline Penn St. and Morton Ave. Ridley Park. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Int. Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Broomall.
