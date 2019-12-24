|
1938 – 2019 Rene M. J. Macrone, 81 of Ridley Park passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Rene & Rosella (Gillin) Macrone. Rene is a 1957 graduate of Saint Thomas More. He was retired from the Philadelphia Electric Company after 39 years of service. In retirement he enjoyed golfing, spending time with family and friends, along with keeping busy in his vegetable garden. He was also an avid fan of the Phillies and college basketball. Rene also enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City NJ. Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (Whitlock) Macrone; Loving children, Colleen Dougherty, Joanne Turnbull, Christine Macrone and Rosemarie Purcell; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; he is the brother of Elizabeth O’Neill and Mary Piccone and of the late Anne Poore, Theresa Murray, Joseph Macrone and Rosella McGill. Family and friends are invited to Rene’s viewing Friday Dec. 27th from 7 – 9 PM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home 301 Chester Pike, Norwood and again on Saturday from 9 – 10 AM at St. Madeline Catholic Church Morton Ave, Ridley Park. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10 AM. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Madeline Church, Morton Ave, Ridley Park PA 19078. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 25, 2019