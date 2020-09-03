Renee Marie Thomson-Hohl, 59, of Wynnewood, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Renee, was the wife of Rev. Timothy Thomson-Hohl, pastor of the Ardmore United Methodist Church. She was also mother to Colin, Elise & Ian and grandmother to Owen & Aaron. Renee was an Itinerant Teacher in Early Intervention for the Delaware County Intermediate Unit. Renee was a volunteer with many organizations and a great lover of life. She will be greatly missed. The Celebration of her life will be held at the Ardmore United Methodist Church (www.ardmorechurch.com
) on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am. It will be an outdoor Memorial Service, rain or shine. Guests are invited to wear bright colors, bring lawn chairs and practice appropriate distancing practices, including the mandatory wearing of masks. Arrg: Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home.