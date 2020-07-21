Reva Arlene Pugh, age 91, of Wallingford, PA, formerly of Glen Mills, PA, and Media, PA, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home. Arlene was born April 9, 1929 Roanoke, VA. Arlene worked at Delaware Community College as an Administrative Assistant for 25 years. Mrs. Pugh was a resident of Plush Mills, where she loved socializing with her neighbors and encouraged fellow residents to actively participate in social events. She was a longtime active member of Lima United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. Arlene was a passionate gardener and enjoyed participating with the County Gardeners of Lima Garden Club. She enjoyed quilting, needle point and found great satisfaction knitting and donating “walker bags” for seniors with walkers, as well as knitting hats and scarves for the needy. She enjoyed the piano and listening to music. Arlene will be dearly missed by many. Daughter of the late Jefferson D. and Dulcie D. Reed; Wife of 64 years to the late Edward M. Pugh. Survivors: Daughter: Deborah P. (Edward T.) Keinath Son: Gary M. (Wendy) Pugh, Grandchildren: Amy (Nick) Lewandowski, Rachel Pugh, Kevin (Colleen) Keinath: Six Great-Grandchildren. Graveside Service: Thursday, July 23rd at 11:30AM at Edgewood Memorial Park, 325 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lima United Methodist Church, 209 N. New. Middletown Rd. Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com