|
|
Rex “Adam” Aaron, 38, passed away suddenly in a tragic automobile accident on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born in Dallas, Texas on September 9th, 1981. He was raised in Texas, Chicago, and the greater Philadelphia area. He was a graduate of Plano West Senior High School. Rex Adam had an exciting career in the restaurant and hospitality industry. He was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams. He also loved music and was an accomplished guitarist and entertainer. More than anything, Rex Adam left a lasting impression on everyone he touched. He had a larger than life personality, a one of a kind sense of humor, and deeply loved his family and friends, especially his nieces. He will be forever missed and never forgotten. Long live the man, the myth, and the legend. He is survived by his father, Rex Timothy Aaron (Marie); mother, Mary Holderman (Jeff); sister, Amanda Aaron Orfei (Ron); nieces, Auden and Brynn Orfei; step-siblings, Stephanie, Owen, and Melanie. His funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15th at 11am at the Carr Funeral Home, 935 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA. Friends and family are invited to his viewing on Thursday evening from 5-8pm and again on Friday morning from 10-11am. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 13, 2019