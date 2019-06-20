Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Rose of Lima
1901 Chester Pike
Eddystone, PA
Rheta H. Lythgoe (nee Demelko), age 91, of Tinicum passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. She was previously employed with GE, Ramada Inn Essington, and Main Line Embroidery. Rheta was also a longtime eucharistic minister at Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque, Essington Pa. Beloved wife of the late Robert T. Lythgoe, Sr.; daughter of the late Walter and Sophie Demelko; sister of the late Joan Scholtz. Loving mother of Robert T. Lythgoe, Jr. (Melody) and Barbara Rogers. Also survived by her sister Gloria Alexandrowicz; three grandchildren, Tracey Reali (Jason), Robert M. (Mary Beth) and Kellie Hrobak (Douglas), and ten great grandchildren, Jason, Zachary, Bobby, Madelyn, Caroline, Alex, Lindsay, Nicholas, Lucas and Ashley. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral on Tuesday from 9:30am – 10:30am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike Norwood, PA followed by her Funeral Mass at 11am. at St. Rose of Lima Church, Chester Pike Eddystone. Burial will be Private. Friends may call at Cavanagh’s Monday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations in Rheta’s name may be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia by visiting, www.chop.edu/giving or by mail with a check payable to CHOP Foundation, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 or The Crozer Keystone Hospice 200 W. Sproul Rd. Springfield Pa. 19064-2016 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on June 23, 2019
