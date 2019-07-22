|
1923 - 2019 Rhoda T. Hartsough (nee Tatem), 95 of Chester, PA, died Tuesday July 9, 2019. Born in Ridley Park, PA., she was the daughter of the late Walter and the late Rhoda (Haines) Tatem. She was formerly from Secane and Quarryville, PA. Rhoda was a member of Ridley Park Presbyterian Church. She was a receptionist, employed by Scott Paper. Rhoda was an avid Phillies fan and she enjoyed playing cards and BINGO. She was devoted to her church and family. Predeceased by her husband, James Hartsough; daughter, Sandra Park and son in law Ronald Park Survived by her daughter Joanne (William) Pignone; grandchildren, Kimberly (Maureen) Park, Tracy (Daniel) Skipworth, Kevin (Karen) Park, Jeff (Jen) Park and Kelly (Mike) Fowler. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 from 10am -10:30am at Arlington Cemetery Chapel, 2900 State Rd, Drexel Hill followed by her memorial service 10:30am. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078 On line condolences and memories maybe placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019