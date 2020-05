Richard A. Bertolino, 88 of Glenolden, PA on April 29, 2020. Richard was raised in South Phila, son of the late Alfonso and Anna (Rocco). A 1949 graduate of Southern High School and US Army veteran during the Korean Conflict. While working as a printer at Buchan’s Industry, he met his wife Lucy. After he retired, he was a court officer at Media Court House, a job which he thoroughly enjoyed. Family was everything to him, recently he filmed DisneyFairy Tale Wedding, as the family’s patriarch, a role that he relished. He was fondly referred to as Pop-Pop by everyone. Predeceased by his loving wife Lucy (Vigilante) and 2 grandchildren Casey and Edward. Loving father of Richard (Frances) and Lucy (Edward) Klodarska, grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 2. Services Private. Donations to either Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children or Main Line Health Hospice. Links available on www.Olearyfuneral.com