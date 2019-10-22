Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Richard A. Chominski Sr.

Richard A. Chominski Sr. Obituary
Richard A. Chominski, Sr., 91, of Wallingford passed away on Sunday, October 20th at his home. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances Chominski (2014) and 9 siblings. He is survived by his sons, Richard Chominski, Jr. (Kathleen), Frank Chominski (Dee), and Stephen Chominski (Linda); daughters, Dolores Austin (Robert), and Donna Lee Chominsk; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 25th at 10:30am at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. For condolences and further memorialization visit www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
