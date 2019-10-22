|
|
Richard A. Chominski, Sr., 91, of Wallingford passed away on Sunday, October 20th at his home. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances Chominski (2014) and 9 siblings. He is survived by his sons, Richard Chominski, Jr. (Kathleen), Frank Chominski (Dee), and Stephen Chominski (Linda); daughters, Dolores Austin (Robert), and Donna Lee Chominsk; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 25th at 10:30am at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. For condolences and further memorialization visit www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2019