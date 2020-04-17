|
|
Richard A. Mitchell Esq., 79, of Garnet Valley, PA passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a long illness. He was a Vietnam veteran with the US Army Military Police Corps. Mitch is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Mitchell; Children, Richard Mitchell, Jr. (Maggie), and Jennifer Riesenberger (Mitchell); 6 grandchildren. A Celebration of Mitch’s Life will be held at a future date. For condolences and further memorialization visit http://www.carrfuneralhome.net/obituaries/richard-a-mitchell-esq
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020