|
|
Richard A. Panichelli, age 94, on May 6 of Broomall, formerly of Overbrook. Richard was a veteran of WWII. Survived by his wife of 67 yrs. Anne (nee Sanicola); his children Richard F. (Mary), Diane M. Panichelli (Joe), Lorraine Touey (Mike), and Michael A. (Kathy); his 7 Grandchildren, and 9 Great grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, Morning 8:45-10:45 A.M. and Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. in the Main Chapel of The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, 19008. Entombment S.S. Peter & Paul Garden Mausoleum. Donations in Richard’s Memory may be made to s Project at support.woundedwarriorsproject.org/Donate. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019