Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Panichelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Panichelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. Panichelli Obituary
Richard A. Panichelli, age 94, on May 6 of Broomall, formerly of Overbrook. Richard was a veteran of WWII. Survived by his wife of 67 yrs. Anne (nee Sanicola); his children Richard F. (Mary), Diane M. Panichelli (Joe), Lorraine Touey (Mike), and Michael A. (Kathy); his 7 Grandchildren, and 9 Great grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, Morning 8:45-10:45 A.M. and Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. in the Main Chapel of The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, 19008. Entombment S.S. Peter & Paul Garden Mausoleum. Donations in Richard’s Memory may be made to s Project at support.woundedwarriorsproject.org/Donate. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
Download Now