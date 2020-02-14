|
|
Richard A. Schatz, 81, of Milmont Park, PA passed away on February 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Josephine E. Schatz (nee Johnson) and his parents Leonard & Blanche (nee Mullin) Schatz. Richard, an active member of St. James United Church of Christ in Havertown, was most recently a crossing guard for the Ridley School District. He had previously worked as a Computer Technician for Lockheed Martin before his retirement. Throughout his life he and Josephine had enjoyed harness racing, bowling and the casinos in New Jersey. In his later years, he enjoyed being stumped too often while watching Jeopardy, but what he loved most was his family and the time he got to spend with them. Richard is survived by his loving sons Steven (Eileen), Eugene (Janice) and Allen (Sandy). He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren Andrew, Stephanie, Jacquelyn, Jason, Christopher, Michael, Samantha and his great-grandchildren Harper, Cameron, Cole, Kenna and Everly. Family and friends are invited to Richard’s Life Celebration on Wednesday February 19, 2020 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070 followed by his 11:00 AM Funeral Service. Interment: Glenwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020