Richard B. "Rich" Terpstra


1945 - 2019
Richard B. "Rich" Terpstra Obituary
Richard B. “Rich” Terpstra of Clifton Heights, PA, beloved husband of Jane Terpstra (nee Mansfield), passed away suddenly on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was 74 years old. Rich was born in Passaic, NJ on October 30, 1945 to the late Sipke and Catherine (nee Hynes) Terpstra. He moved with his family to Morton, PA when he was still a boy. A graduate of Ridley Township High School, he spent four years serving his country in the United States Air Force including one year stationed in Thailand. Shortly after returning home, he began working for Zenith Products in Primos, PA. It was while working there that he met his wife, Jane. They married in 1973 and eventually settled in Clifton Heights where they made their home for over 40 years. Rich was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, serving as a lector, a Eucharistic Minister, and a member of various committees. He took great pleasure in spending time with his son and grandson, bonding over all things Philadelphia sports. He and Jane enjoyed traveling in their retirement. While they had a particular affinity for Cape May, they liked any place they could find a relaxing beach. In addition to his wife Jane, Rich is survived by his son Rick (Deb); his grandson Mark; his sister Cathy Arnholt (the late Jim); sister-in-law Andrea Gordon (Bill), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Friends and family are invited to the Viewing on Monday, November 25, 2019, 9 AM Sacred Heart Church, 316 E Broadway Ave, Clifton Heights, PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund in Rich’s honor. He was a nice guy and we miss him terribly. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
