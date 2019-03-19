|
|
Richard B. Treagear, age 88, on March 18, 2019, of Drexel Hill, PA. USPS mail carrier for 35 years. Richard was predeceased by his wife Irene B. (nee Kozak) and his brother Thomas and sister Joan McAleer. Survived by his daughters Jacquelyn B. Robinson (Terry) and Jeannette M. Rabe (Kevin), his grandson Christopher Halpin (Ava) and his brothers Edward Reilly, Harry, Jimmy, Stephen, Francis “Skip”, and Paul Tregear and his sisters Elsie McKenna, Rosemarie Wells, Patricia Rementer, Patricia Haller, Dorothy Brown, and Carol LoCastro. Relatives & Friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday Morning 9:30 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. all at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment S. S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Delco SPCA aka Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019