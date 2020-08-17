(4/7/1980 - 8/10/2020) Richard “Richie” Blaise Gallo, 40, of Woodlyn passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with lymphoma. He was born April 7, 1980 in Philadelphia to Dana A. (Conway) Gallo and the late Richard D. Gallo. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother Daniel Gallo and sister-in-law Michele (Prentice) Gallo, and his three nephews: Andrew, Noah, and Joshua all of Pipersville, PA. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Blasé Gallo of Point Pleasant, Margaret and John Conner of Willow Grove, Mary and William Ambrose of East Petersburg, Catherine and George Porter of Lewes, Delaware, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Richie was a 1998 graduate of Ridley High School and a lifelong resident of Woodlyn. Richie’s greatest quality would always be his compassion and generosity to all. He loved his family and was passionate about sports, music, literature, and movies. Family and friends are invited to attend Richie’s visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22nd at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com