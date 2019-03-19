|
Richard Cavallini, 92, formerly of Ridley Twp., peacefully went home to the Lord on March 18, 2019 at his residence at Granite Farms, Media PA. He was born to the late Joseph Cavallini and Geni Cavallini (nee Sabatini) on July 26, 1926 in Mocanaqua, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Delores Cavallini (nee Hayes). A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his children, Larry (Dale), Joseph (Ann), Geni Hensel (Helmut); eight grandchildren; nine great grand children; cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was veteran of both the US Army and the US Navy, having served during WWII. He was a retired teacher for Ridley Twp. School District. Along with his wife, they served as a short term missionaries to Italy in 1982-83 and owned and operated Cavallini’s delicatessen , Norwood, PA. Memorial Service held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 12:45 PM - North Chester Baptist Church, 2331 Providence Road, Chester, PA 19013. Interment will be held privately at Italian Cemetery, Glenn Lyon, PA. Donations may be made to The Christian Academy, 4301 Chandler Rd.,Brookhaven, PA 19015 or North Chester Baptist Church. Arrangements by John J. Bryers Funeral Home, Willow Grove, PA www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019