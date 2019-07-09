|
Richard E. Ware, 87 of Aston, PA, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019. Richard was born in Chester, PA, and raised in Trainer, PA before graduating from Eddystone High School. He later went on to graduate from Drexel University. He had a 40 year chemical engineering career at Sun Oil Company. After retiring from Sun, he worked as a bus driver for the Penn-Delco School District. Richard served his Country during the Korean Conflict in the US Air Force. He was an active and longtime member of the Grace Bible Fellowship Church. He was the son of the late Hiram B. and Beatrice B. (nee Bennett) Ware, and husband of the late June D. Ware (nee Harvey). He was predeceased by siblings: Hiram B., June F. Morente, David C., James W., John E., Nancy R. Cohen, Paul L., Laura Mae and Arthur; and in-laws: Basil Timchak and Edith M. Survivors: His sons: Richard E. (Susan), William C. (Jennifer), and Mark W. (Laurie); siblings: Robert E. (Shannon), Linda E. Timchak, Vel E. (Doyle) Pointer and Gerri F. Tress. sibling-in-laws: Kathy, Rebecca, Sue Ellen, Charlene and Dorothy (Michael) Hudak; and grandchildren: Kevin R., Scott M., Daniel M., Sara M., Benjamin W., Gabrielle M., Alexander F., Mark W. Jr., Timothy W. (Megan), and Cassandra L. Visitation: Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 8:30-10:15 am, at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:30 am, at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s memory to the Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 723 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019