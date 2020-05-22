Richard E. Willman
Richard E. Willman, age 78, died on May 20, 2020 at Riddle Hospital from complications of Covid-19. Mr. Willman was born in Philadelphia to the late Raymond and Mary (née Marks) Willman. Richard attended Dobbins Technical School and, after graduating from Bishop Neumann High School, he embarked on a long career in the automotive field and then as a self-employed carpenter. As a Mr. Fix-It, he also dabbled in plumbing and electricity. He and his wife of 44 years, Ann T. Willman, raised their children in Upper Chichester where Richard lived until the time of his death. He was a collector of relics and antiques and loved to tinker with anything mechanical. He also enjoyed fishing and boating and was well known for his stories. As a loyal, loving and funny father and proud grandfather, most important was the time spent with his family. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Pontarelli. Mr. Willman is survived by his wife, Ann, and their children Ann W. Silk. MD (Eli) of Brookline, MA, Joseph R. Willman of Upper Chichester, as well as his children Sandra Javage, Cynthia Robinson (James) of Hatboro, PA, and son-in-law, Ennio Pontarelli. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Robert, Rachel, Natalie, Bryan, Amanda, Angela, Joey, Michelle, Matthew, Madeline, Julie, Maya and Hailey. He was the great-grandfather to Alaina, Penelope and Evelyn. Funeral services will be held privately at the discretion of the family due to the current public health restrictions. Please visit www.haganfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book. Arrangements provided by Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home 15 E. 4th Street Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com


