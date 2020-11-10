1/
Richard F. Bastian
1938 - 2020
Richard F. Bastian, age 81, of Glen Mills, PA passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 Richard F. Bastian was the son of the late Charles and Anne Bastian. He graduated from South Catholic in 1956 and Mount Saint Mary’s College in 1960. After graduating, Richard served as a lieutenant in the US Navy from 1961-1964. Upon his discharge, he had a brief career working at the Government Accounting Office until 1965 when started his own company - ICS Corporation - a printing company in Philadelphia, PA. Richard continued to work there until he retired in 2000. A man of great character, Richard was admired by his employees, his customers, vendors and even his competitors. Richard was currently a member of St Cornelius Parish. In his lifetime, you could always find him at any of his 5 children’s sporting events and most recently at his 16 grandchildren’s activities. During the summer, you would always find him at his home in Stone Harbor or down the beach with his family honing his body surfing, horseshoe throwing, or falling asleep in a chair skills. Although terrible, he was an avid golfer who loved to spend time on the course with his family and friends. Fortunately his lack of golfing skill was not hereditary. Richard also loved to travel with his wife and after retirement spent time with his friends in Stuart, Florida. Beloved husband of Norine (nee: McTamney); loving father to Richard Mark (Lisa), Matthew (Jennifer), Patrick (Christine), Charles (Danielle) and the late Norine Bastian-Pastore; cherished grandfather of Patrick, Jeannie, Matthew, Sean, Julia, Elise, Bo, Carly, Danny, Drew, Kolbe, Charlie, Brynn, Ginny, Blaise and Harry. Also survived by his brother Chuck(Loretta) and sister Peg(Don). He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and more. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday Nov. 13, 6pm St. Cornelius, 160 Ridge Rd. Chadds Ford, PA 19317 and to his Funeral Mass Saturday Nov. 14, 10am in the Church. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to one of the following charities which held a special place in the heart of Richard, Anna’s Place 226 Norris St. Chester PA 19013, LaSalle Academy, 1434N. 2nd St. Philadelphia, PA 19122 or Mercy Neighborhood Ministry 1939 W. Venango St. Philadelphia, PA 19140. (olearyfuneralhome@gmail.com)

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 PM
St. Cornelius
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cornelius
