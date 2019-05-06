|
|
Richard G. "Hook" Haynes, age 55, of Upper Chichester, PA passed away surrounded by his loved ones, on May 3, 2019.
Born, raised and educated in Chester, PA, Rich has resided in Upper Chichester for the past 23 years, previously residing in Linwood and Marcus Hook, PA.
An Auto Mechanic by trade, he was employed by Nelson's Auto in Aston, PA, previously at Murphy Ford. Hook, as known by his family and friends was a member of the NRA, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. In his spare time, he enjoyed building remote control tanks, spending time with his wife who he was devoted to since teenagers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Teresa Porter Haynes, 3 children, Richard A. Haynes, Brian (Katie Ryder) Haynes, Nicole (Niko) Lembotesis, his step Mom and Dad Gene and Joanne, 2 soon to be 3 grandchildren, Ryan and Devan Haynes and Niko.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. Interment, Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063.
Published in Daily Times on May 7, 2019