Richard Gordon "Dick" Neeley

Richard Gordon "Dick" Neeley Obituary
Richard Gordon Neeley “Dick”, age 77 of Clifton Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 20, 2019. Dick worked at PECO for 37 years as an electrician. He was in Field & Stream, NRA, and past president of the Republican Club, and social member of the American Legion 358. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. He loved his “doo-wop” music. Graduate of Clifton Heights School class of 1960 Son of the late Gordon & Clara Neeley; brother of the late Nelson Neeley. Survivors : Devoted husband of Ellamarie “Ellie” (nee Prandeski). Father of Ricky (Krissi), Dawn (Dave); his stepdaughter Maggie Chestnut. His 5 grandchildren, Brian (Liz) Quinlnan, his 3 great grandchildren, his brother Robert Neeley. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his life celebration on Fri. 10-11:15 am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Service: 11:30 am in our Main chapel Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 24, 2019
