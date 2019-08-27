|
Richard H. “Dick” Mahoney, age 94, of Wallingford, PA, passed away on August 25, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Francis and Blanche (nee Smith) Mahoney. Richard proudly and honorably served with the U.S. Navy Air Corps in the European theater during WWI, flying in over 50 missions. Richard had a passion for watching war and action movies and loved to travel with his family. Always eager for the next adventure, he was a stubbornly optimistic person who loved his family dearly. Richard was the beloved husband of Patricia E. “Pattie” (nee Steggert) Mahoney; the loving father of Deborah Oppenshaw (Bill), Donald Mahoney (Susan), Matthew Mahoney (Amy), Daniel Mahoney (Kelsey), and Michael Mahoney. He was the devoted grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 8. Richard is survived by his brother, John Mahoney, and was predeceased by his brother, Robert Mahoney. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, August 30, 2019, 10:00 to 11:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by his Life Celebration Service at 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, , would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donahuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019