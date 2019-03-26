Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Richard Schreiber, 81, of Upper Darby, on March 24, 2019. Raised in Delco, he was a graduate of Springfield High and served in the Navy. Richard had been employed as a mechanic by Norm’s Getty, Upper Darby for over 30 years. Father of the late Robin O’Donnell-Carson. Survivors include his wife Louise (nee Lock); daughter, Holly Steele; sister, Maryanne Hamilton; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Service will be 11am Fri. at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill Pa 19026, with calling at 10am. Contributions in his memory to Coatesville VA Hospice Unit, would be preferred. Condolences/online obituary: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019
