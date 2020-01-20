|
Richard J. Burns, Esq., age 73, on January 17, 2020 of Rosemont. Survived by his wife Kathryn (nee Cooper), his son, Kevin M. Burns (Adriana Gonzalez), his daughter Ellen C. Rubino (Michael J.), 4 granddaughters, Christine and Sophia Burns and Leah and Lauren Rubino. Brother of Jane B. Waldner and the late Donald F. Burns. Relatives and friends may call at St. Thomas of Villanova Rosemont Chapel, 1229 E. Lancaster Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010, Thursday, January 23rd at 8:30AM. Funeral Mass 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19103. (Jacob F. Ruth)
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020