Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Dorothy Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Dorothy Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Dick" O'Donnell


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. "Dick" O'Donnell Obituary
(1940-2020) Richard J. “Dick” O’Donnell, age 79 of Drexel Hill, on March 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary D. (nee Hayden) O’Donnell, father of R. John (Marcy) O’Donnell, Anne-Marie (Ed) Zanoni and Peter C. O’Donnell. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and a sister Miriam (Bill) Curtin. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday evening 6-8pm at the Ruffenach Funeral Home, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and Thursday morning at St. Dorothy Church from 9-10:15am, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am. Interment Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -