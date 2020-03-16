|
(1940-2020) Richard J. “Dick” O’Donnell, age 79 of Drexel Hill, on March 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary D. (nee Hayden) O’Donnell, father of R. John (Marcy) O’Donnell, Anne-Marie (Ed) Zanoni and Peter C. O’Donnell. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and a sister Miriam (Bill) Curtin. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday evening 6-8pm at the Ruffenach Funeral Home, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and Thursday morning at St. Dorothy Church from 9-10:15am, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am. Interment Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2020