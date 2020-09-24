(1933-2020) Richard James Bennett, age 87, of Drexel Hill, PA formerly of Darby, passed away on September 20, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Adrienne (nee Uebele) Bennett, his loving sons Richard and Sean Bennett and his brother Edward Bennett. Survived by his cherished children, Maureen Stutz, Kelly Alf, Adrienne, and Christy Bennett; his adoring 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; his dear siblings Joseph Bennett and Rosemarie DiEmedio; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, September 28th 10:00AM-11:15AM followed by his Funeral Service 11:30AM at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford, 908 S. Providence Rd Wallingford, PA 19086. Interment private Arr. Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home