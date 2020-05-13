(1947-2020) Richard J. (Rick) Oravitz, of Quarryville, PA, passed away peacefully at Silver Lake Nursing Home on May 11, 2020, from complications from COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 72. Rick was the beloved husband of Vicky Oravitz (nee Huber), and dedicated father/great grandfather to daughter Olianna. He was also the much-loved father to daughter and son-in-law Amy and Ken Dysart of Yardley, PA; son and daughter-in-law Peter and Michelle Oravitz of Miami Beach, FL; and daughter and son-in-law Jill and Trae Guiseppe of Hopewell, NJ. He was also the stepfather to Steve Canale of Collingdale, PA, Gina Marrone of Havertown, PA and Eric Canale of Quarryville, PA. Rick was grandfather to 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Rick was pre-deceased by his first wife Gail Minker of Philadelphia, PA, in 1988; his Grandson Eric and Great-Grandson Gabriel. Born in Shamokin, PA, one of three children to the late John and Dorothy (McAnnaney) Oravitz, Rick served as a military police officer in the army from 1966-1968. He moved to Philadelphia and completed his Associate’s Degree at Pierce Junior College to become a computer programmer and worked in the IT field for the majority of his career. Later in life, he obtained his real estate license and worked as a real estate broker as well. Rick loved to listen to music and dance. He could often be found jamming out to Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire or The Commodores and mellowing out to Johnny Mathis or Barbara Streisand. Rick also loved to golf and had a great sense of humor. His beautiful blue eyes and gentle nature will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a celebration of life service and interment will be held privately at a later date, entrusted to the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, PA. If you wish, memorial contributions in Rick’s name may be made to Wesley Church, P.O. Box 364, Quarryville, PA 17566 (wesleyqville.org)
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.