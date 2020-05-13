Richard James "Rick" Oravitz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1947-2020) Richard J. (Rick) Oravitz, of Quarryville, PA, passed away peacefully at Silver Lake Nursing Home on May 11, 2020, from complications from COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 72. Rick was the beloved husband of Vicky Oravitz (nee Huber), and dedicated father/great grandfather to daughter Olianna. He was also the much-loved father to daughter and son-in-law Amy and Ken Dysart of Yardley, PA; son and daughter-in-law Peter and Michelle Oravitz of Miami Beach, FL; and daughter and son-in-law Jill and Trae Guiseppe of Hopewell, NJ. He was also the stepfather to Steve Canale of Collingdale, PA, Gina Marrone of Havertown, PA and Eric Canale of Quarryville, PA. Rick was grandfather to 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Rick was pre-deceased by his first wife Gail Minker of Philadelphia, PA, in 1988; his Grandson Eric and Great-Grandson Gabriel. Born in Shamokin, PA, one of three children to the late John and Dorothy (McAnnaney) Oravitz, Rick served as a military police officer in the army from 1966-1968. He moved to Philadelphia and completed his Associate’s Degree at Pierce Junior College to become a computer programmer and worked in the IT field for the majority of his career. Later in life, he obtained his real estate license and worked as a real estate broker as well. Rick loved to listen to music and dance. He could often be found jamming out to Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire or The Commodores and mellowing out to Johnny Mathis or Barbara Streisand. Rick also loved to golf and had a great sense of humor. His beautiful blue eyes and gentle nature will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a celebration of life service and interment will be held privately at a later date, entrusted to the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, PA. If you wish, memorial contributions in Rick’s name may be made to Wesley Church, P.O. Box 364, Quarryville, PA 17566 (wesleyqville.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved