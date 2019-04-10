|
Richard L. Del Viscio, 85 of Glenolden, PA passed away on April 9, 2019. He was a union trained electrician out of IBEW Local 98 for over 60 years. He was a US Army Veteran who proudly served his country. Richard was an usher at Our Lady of Fatima Church for 24 years. He was a devoted husband, father and proud grandfather of his 5 grandchildren who he adored so much. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Caroline and Anthony Del Viscio, Sr.; brothers, Vincent, Joseph, Edward, Lawrence, Anthony, Armand and Ronald. He is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen (nee: Gentile); his children, Richard A. (Michele), and Carolann (Ralph) De Lucia, and his 5 grandchildren; Richard L., Charles, Lara, Maria and Julianna. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, April 12, 2019 6:30 p.m. and Saturday morning after 10:30am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass Sat. 12 noon Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 11, 2019