(1940-2020) Richard L. Fagioli, age 80, a resident of Woodlyn, passed away on April 28, 2020. Richard was born in Darby to the late Carl and Cecelia Fagioli. He was the first graduating class of Monsignor Bonner High School and served in the Navy. Richard will be dearly missed by all his friends and family. Predeceased by his son, Kevin Fagioli. He is survived by beloved sweetheart of 30 years, Ginger (Walsh) Fagioli; children, Marie (Joe) Schwakoff and Cheryl; grandchildren, Jesse and Katherine; great grandson, Jesse; sister, Mary (Bob) Buchanan. Funeral Services & Interment Private Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.