Richard L. Fagioli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1940-2020) Richard L. Fagioli, age 80, a resident of Woodlyn, passed away on April 28, 2020. Richard was born in Darby to the late Carl and Cecelia Fagioli. He was the first graduating class of Monsignor Bonner High School and served in the Navy. Richard will be dearly missed by all his friends and family. Predeceased by his son, Kevin Fagioli. He is survived by beloved sweetheart of 30 years, Ginger (Walsh) Fagioli; children, Marie (Joe) Schwakoff and Cheryl; grandchildren, Jesse and Katherine; great grandson, Jesse; sister, Mary (Bob) Buchanan. Funeral Services & Interment Private Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved