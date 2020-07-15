Richard L. Gildea, Sr. of Springfield, PA, husband of MaryLou Gildea (nee Thompson) died peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Tuesday July 14, 2020 at home. He made the most of his amazing 84 years, 11 months, and 2 days of life. Richie was born on August 12, 1935 in South Philadelphia, PA. Richie was a graduate of St. Edmond’s grade school and Southeast Catholic High School. Richie served in the Naval Reserves. Richie also delivered legendary customer service as a Mailroom Supervisor with Sun Oil Company for 35 years. Richie was married in October 1965 to his wife MaryLou. He fondly remembers their first date because he had to borrow shoes (and stuff newspaper in the toes) from his brother - in - law Herb. Richie left his dress shoes down at the family vacation home in Grove Point, MD. Richie and MaryLou bought their one and only home in Springfield and raised their four children as proud DELCO residents. Richie’s passion for servant leadership was demonstrated by his many years as a member of the Knights of Columbus, over 60 years with the Springfield Fire Company in a variety of roles, a dedicated and decorated member of the AOH “Joseph E. Montgomery” Division 65, a parade marshal for the Philadelphia St. Patty’s Parade, lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, and Springfield Twp, Crossing Guard at St. Francis of Assisi. Richie was honored by his AOH Division with the Joseph E. Montgomery Award, by Springfield Township as an exemplary volunteer on their Volunteer Memorial Wall, and as Grand Marshal of the Springfield St. Patty’s Day Parade in 2009. Richie was a dedicated Notre Dame fan, traveled across the country, and often to the beloved Golden Dome to cheer, cheer for old Notre Dame, Richie was also a lifelong Schaefer Beer fan and a fixture at the former Dukes (now O’Connell’s) Tavern in Springfield. Richie enjoyed family vacations to and from Missouri, the Irish Riviera aka Sea Isle City, NJ, and Grove Point, MD. Richie was predeceased by his sister Mary Kerns, and brothers Edmond and Eugene. Beloved husband of 54 years MaryLou, Loving Father of Suzanne (Allison), Catherine Peirce (Frank), Richard Jr, and Timothy; Cherished grandfather to five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother John (Jack) and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, July 17, 2020, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064 6pm-8pm and Saturday July 18, 9:30am followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30am. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in the memory of Richie Gildea to the Springfield Fire House. Also, perform random acts of kindness and carry on with endless shenanigans in Richie’s honor. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield) www.olearyfuneral.com



