Services
Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc.
530 W. Woodland Ave
Springfield, PA 19064
610-544-3222
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Redeemer,
145 W. Springfield Road,
Springfield, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Redeemer
Inurnment
Following Services
Arlington Cemetery
2900 State Road
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Richard M. Huber Obituary
Richard M. Huber, age 75, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, following a month-long hospitalization subsequent to a fall with traumatic brain injury. Throughout his early years, Richie worked at Huber’s Food Market, which was owned by his parents, and attended Henderson High School in West Chester. After graduation, he served in the Army National Guard and then worked as a ramp serviceman for Trans World Airlines, which later became American Airlines from which he retired in 2004. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, weightlifting, and target shooting. He enjoyed helping his neighbors and puttering around the house. In late June 2019, after residing in Springfield for 41 years, he, his wife Mary, and dogs Missy & Colby moved to Winter Haven, FL. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years Mary E. Huber (Laycock); daughter Heidi (Sandy) White; granddaughter Marina White, and brother Joseph (Fredericka) Huber. He was predeceased by his parents Eugene A. and Edith M. (Moore) Huber and brothers Charles, Jack, and his twin Ronald Huber. Visitation: Friday, October 11, 2019, 11:30am, Church of the Redeemer, 145 W. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064 Funeral Service: Friday, October 11, 2019, 12:00pm, Church of the Redeemer Inurnment: immediately following the service, Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Church of the Redeemer 145 W. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064 -or- Blind Sports Organization, PO Box 1715, Havertown, PA 19083 -or- Chapters Health Foundation, Good Shepherd Hospice - Forsythe Hospice House, 12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 300 West, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 11, 2019
