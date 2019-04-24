|
|
1950 - 2019 Richard Petlikowski, age 69, of Aston, passed away on April 20, 2019. Born: Joseph Richard Petlikowski in Chester, PA, to the late Walter and Laura (Lichota) Petlikowski. Also predeceased by his brother Gerald; brother-in-law Donald Borcky; nephew Robert Petlikowski; in laws Edmund and Annabell Augustitus. Richard graduated from St. James High School for Boys, Neumann University, and proudly served in the U. S. Army, during Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne Division Army Intelligence. A proud member of the American Legion Post 926, Aston, PA. Richard worked as a Quality Control Inspector for Westinghouse in Production and Inventory Control for Olympic Tool. At home he enjoyed cooking, fishing, bowling, vacationing in the mountains and Thousand Islands, N.Y. He especially enjoyed time spent with family. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Rose (nee Augustitus); sons Joseph R. Jr., and Richard M. Petlikowski; grandson Richard M. Petlikowski, Jr.; his siblings, Diane Borcky, Walter, Maria (Steve) Patterson, Lauri (William) Lewis and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends may attend Viewing on Thursday, 4/25/2019, 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Kaniefski, Kendus, D’Anjolell Memorial Home, 3900 West 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061, and Friday, 4/26/2019, 9:00 - 9:45 AM at St. Joseph RC Church, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014, followed by Funeral Mass 10:00 AM, Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery. Arrangements by Kaniefski, Kendus & D’Anjolell
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019